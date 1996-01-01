Which of the following statements about human pathogenic bacteria is correct?
A
Most human pathogens are classified as thermophiles.
B
Most human pathogens are classified as mesophiles.
C
Most human pathogens are classified as halophiles.
D
Most human pathogens are classified as psychrophiles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the classification of bacteria based on temperature preference. Bacteria are categorized as psychrophiles (cold-loving), mesophiles (moderate temperature-loving), thermophiles (heat-loving), and hyperthermophiles (extreme heat-loving).
Step 2: Recognize that human body temperature is approximately 37°C, which falls within the moderate temperature range.
Step 3: Recall that most human pathogenic bacteria thrive at temperatures close to human body temperature, which means they are adapted to moderate temperatures.
Step 4: Identify that mesophiles are bacteria that grow best at moderate temperatures, typically between 20°C and 45°C, which includes the human body temperature range.
Step 5: Conclude that since human pathogens grow best at human body temperature, they are mostly classified as mesophiles, making the statement 'Most human pathogens are classified as mesophiles' correct.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason