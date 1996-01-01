An oxidase detection test can be used to identify certain bacteria because they lack which of the following enzymes?
A
Cytochrome c oxidase
B
Catalase
C
DNA polymerase
D
Superoxide dismutase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the oxidase test: it is designed to detect the presence of the enzyme cytochrome c oxidase in bacteria.
Recall that cytochrome c oxidase is part of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration, helping transfer electrons to oxygen.
Recognize that bacteria lacking cytochrome c oxidase will test negative in the oxidase test, while those possessing it will test positive.
Differentiate cytochrome c oxidase from other enzymes listed, such as catalase (breaks down hydrogen peroxide), DNA polymerase (involved in DNA replication), and superoxide dismutase (detoxifies superoxide radicals).
Conclude that the oxidase test specifically identifies bacteria based on the presence or absence of cytochrome c oxidase, making it the key enzyme related to this test.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason