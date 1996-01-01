Which of the following statements best describes most pathogens that gain access through the skin?
A
They can easily penetrate intact, healthy skin without any injury.
B
They only infect the skin surface and never spread to deeper tissues.
C
They usually enter through breaks in the skin such as cuts or abrasions.
D
They are unable to cause infection unless ingested.
1
Understand the structure and function of the skin as a barrier: The skin is composed of multiple layers, including the outermost layer called the stratum corneum, which acts as a tough, protective barrier against microbial invasion.
Recognize that intact, healthy skin is generally impermeable to most pathogens due to its physical and chemical defenses, such as keratinized cells and antimicrobial peptides.
Identify that pathogens typically require a breach in this barrier, such as cuts, abrasions, or other injuries, to gain entry into deeper tissues where they can establish infection.
Note that some pathogens can infect the skin surface (like fungi causing superficial infections), but many that cause systemic or deeper infections need access through skin breaks.
Conclude that the statement 'They usually enter through breaks in the skin such as cuts or abrasions' best describes how most pathogens gain access through the skin.
