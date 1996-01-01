Multiple Choice
Which type of microscope would be the BEST selection for the examination of muscle proteins?
NAME IT Van Leeuwenhoek was the first to see this budding microbe with a nucleus and cell wall; although humans have used it since before the beginning of recorded history, Louis Pasteur was the first to figure out what it does.
Which of the following is smallest?
a. decimeter
d. millimeter
c. nanometer
d. micrometer