Which of the following types of microscopes has the greatest magnification power?
A
Scanning electron microscope (SEM)
B
Compound light microscope
C
Transmission electron microscope (TEM)
D
Dissecting (stereo) microscope
1
Understand that magnification power refers to how much larger a microscope can make an object appear compared to its actual size.
Recall the typical magnification ranges for each microscope type: Compound light microscopes usually magnify up to about 1000x, dissecting (stereo) microscopes up to about 100x, scanning electron microscopes (SEM) up to around 100,000x, and transmission electron microscopes (TEM) can magnify up to about 1,000,000x or more.
Recognize that electron microscopes (SEM and TEM) use electron beams instead of light, allowing much higher resolution and magnification than light microscopes.
Compare the maximum magnification powers: TEM generally has a higher magnification than SEM because it transmits electrons through the specimen, providing more detailed internal images at higher magnifications.
Conclude that among the options, the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) has the greatest magnification power due to its ability to magnify specimens at the molecular or atomic level.
