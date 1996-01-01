Understand that a standard compound light microscope typically has objective lenses with specific magnifications designed for different levels of detail observation: scanning, low power, high power, and oil immersion.
Recall the common magnification values for these objective lenses: scanning objective is usually 4x, low power objective is 10x, high power objective is 40x, and oil immersion objective is 100x.
Compare each set of given options to these standard magnifications to identify which matches the typical values used in most compound microscopes.
Eliminate options that have magnifications significantly different from the standard values, such as 1x, 2x, 5x for scanning or 75x, 150x, 200x for oil immersion, as these are not typical for standard objectives.
Confirm that the option with 4x (scanning), 10x (low power), 40x (high power), and 100x (oil immersion) correctly matches the typical magnification abilities of the objective lenses on a standard compound light microscope.
