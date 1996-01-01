Which of the following is NOT true of the microbiome?
A
The microbiome includes bacteria, fungi, and viruses.
B
The composition of the microbiome can be affected by diet and environment.
C
The microbiome consists exclusively of pathogenic microorganisms.
D
The microbiome can influence host immune responses.
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of the microbiome. The microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes, that live in and on the human body or other environments.
Step 2: Recognize that the microbiome is diverse and includes both beneficial and neutral microorganisms, not exclusively pathogenic (disease-causing) ones.
Step 3: Note that the composition of the microbiome can be influenced by external factors such as diet, environment, antibiotics, and lifestyle, which can alter the balance of microbial populations.
Step 4: Understand that the microbiome plays a significant role in modulating the host's immune system, helping to protect against pathogens and maintain health.
Step 5: Based on these points, identify that the statement 'The microbiome consists exclusively of pathogenic microorganisms' is NOT true, as the microbiome includes a wide variety of microorganisms, many of which are beneficial or harmless.
