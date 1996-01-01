Which of the following statements is false regarding adenovirus and the treatment of colds caused by it?
A
Adenovirus infections are typically self-limiting in healthy individuals.
B
Antibiotics are effective in treating colds caused by adenovirus.
C
Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment for adenovirus-induced colds.
D
Adenovirus is a common cause of upper respiratory tract infections.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of adenovirus infections. Adenoviruses are viruses that commonly cause respiratory illnesses, including colds, and these infections are usually self-limiting, meaning they resolve on their own without specific antiviral treatment.
Step 2: Recognize the role of antibiotics. Antibiotics are designed to target bacterial infections, not viral infections. Since adenovirus is a virus, antibiotics are generally ineffective against it.
Step 3: Review the typical treatment approach. Because adenovirus infections are viral, treatment mainly involves supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and symptom management, rather than specific antiviral drugs or antibiotics.
Step 4: Confirm the commonality of adenovirus in respiratory infections. Adenovirus is indeed a common cause of upper respiratory tract infections, including colds, especially in children and immunocompromised individuals.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by comparing each option to these facts. The statement claiming that antibiotics are effective in treating colds caused by adenovirus is false because antibiotics do not work against viral infections.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason