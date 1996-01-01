Which of the following is NOT a problem commonly associated with cockroaches?
A
Causing malaria in humans
B
Contaminating food sources
C
Triggering allergic reactions in humans
D
Transmission of pathogenic bacteria
1
Step 1: Understand the role of cockroaches in disease and health. Cockroaches are known to be vectors for various pathogens and allergens, but they are not biological vectors for malaria, which is transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes.
Step 2: Review the common problems caused by cockroaches. These include contaminating food sources by carrying bacteria and other pathogens on their bodies, which can lead to foodborne illnesses.
Step 3: Recognize that cockroaches can trigger allergic reactions in humans. Their shed skin, saliva, and feces contain allergens that can exacerbate asthma and other allergic conditions.
Step 4: Understand that cockroaches can transmit pathogenic bacteria mechanically, meaning they carry bacteria on their bodies from unsanitary places to human environments, increasing the risk of infections.
Step 5: Conclude that causing malaria in humans is NOT a problem commonly associated with cockroaches, as malaria transmission is specific to certain mosquito species.
