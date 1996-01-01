Based on the lab results, which organism is most likely causing Tori's new symptoms?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Streptococcus pyogenes
C
Staphylococcus aureus
D
Bacillus subtilis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the lab results carefully, focusing on any identifying characteristics such as Gram stain reaction, colony morphology, hemolysis patterns, or biochemical test results that can help differentiate between the organisms listed.
Step 2: Recall the typical clinical presentations and pathogenic profiles of each organism: Escherichia coli is often associated with urinary tract infections, Streptococcus pyogenes commonly causes pharyngitis and skin infections, Staphylococcus aureus is known for skin infections and abscesses, and Bacillus subtilis is generally non-pathogenic.
Step 3: Compare the symptoms Tori is experiencing with the known diseases caused by each organism to see which one aligns best with the clinical picture.
Step 4: Use the lab results to confirm the identity of the organism by matching the test outcomes (e.g., hemolysis type, catalase test, Gram stain) with the characteristics of Streptococcus pyogenes and the other options.
Step 5: Conclude that the organism most likely causing Tori's symptoms is the one whose lab profile and clinical presentation match best, which in this case is Streptococcus pyogenes.
