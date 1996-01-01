What is the most likely effect of adding a sodium ionophore to a culture of Vibrio cholerae?
A
Disruption of sodium ion gradients, leading to impaired cellular processes and possible cell death
B
Promotion of biofilm formation by stabilizing membrane potential
C
Inhibition of flagellar motility by blocking potassium channels
D
Enhanced synthesis of cholera toxin due to increased sodium influx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sodium ion gradients in Vibrio cholerae: Sodium ion gradients across the cell membrane are crucial for various cellular processes, including energy generation, nutrient transport, and motility.
Define what a sodium ionophore does: A sodium ionophore facilitates the transport of sodium ions across the cell membrane, disrupting the normal sodium ion gradient by allowing uncontrolled movement of sodium ions.
Analyze the effect of disrupting sodium ion gradients: When the sodium gradient is disrupted, processes that depend on this gradient, such as the sodium-driven flagellar motor and nutrient uptake, are impaired, which can lead to cellular dysfunction.
Consider the consequences of impaired cellular processes: Disruption of essential ion gradients can cause loss of membrane potential, energy depletion, and ultimately cell death if homeostasis cannot be restored.
Evaluate the other options in the context of sodium ionophore action: Promotion of biofilm formation, inhibition of flagellar motility by blocking potassium channels, and enhanced toxin synthesis are less directly related to the primary effect of sodium ion gradient disruption caused by a sodium ionophore.
