Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of protein synthesis?
A
Penicillin
B
Ciprofloxacin
C
Tetracycline
D
Polymyxin B
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibiotics can target different bacterial processes, such as cell wall synthesis, DNA replication, or protein synthesis.
Identify the mode of action for each antibiotic listed: Penicillin inhibits cell wall synthesis, Ciprofloxacin inhibits DNA gyrase affecting DNA replication, Polymyxin B disrupts the bacterial cell membrane.
Recall that Tetracycline works by binding to the 30S ribosomal subunit, thereby inhibiting protein synthesis in bacteria.
Compare the mechanisms and confirm that only Tetracycline acts as an inhibitor of protein synthesis among the options provided.
Conclude that the correct answer is Tetracycline because it specifically targets the bacterial ribosome to prevent protein production.
