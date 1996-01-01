Which microscope setting would allow you to observe a specimen with the highest possible magnification?
A
Using the oil immersion objective lens (100x) with the eyepiece (10x)
B
Using the high power objective lens (40x) with the eyepiece (10x)
C
Using the scanning objective lens (4x) with the eyepiece (10x)
D
Using the low power objective lens (10x) with the eyepiece (10x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the total magnification of a microscope is calculated by multiplying the magnification of the objective lens by the magnification of the eyepiece lens.
Identify the magnification values for each objective lens: scanning (4x), low power (10x), high power (40x), and oil immersion (100x). The eyepiece lens magnification is typically 10x.
Calculate the total magnification for each setting by using the formula: \(\text{Total Magnification} = \text{Objective Lens Magnification} \times \text{Eyepiece Magnification}\).
Compare the total magnifications obtained for each setting to determine which one provides the highest magnification.
Recognize that the oil immersion objective lens (100x) combined with the eyepiece (10x) will yield the highest total magnification, making it the best choice for observing specimens at the highest possible magnification.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason