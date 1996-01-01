Why are several different types of microscopes necessary in microbiology?
A
Because only electron microscopes are capable of viewing living cells.
B
Because all microscopes use the same principles and can observe any specimen equally well.
C
Because different microscopes are designed to visualize specimens with varying sizes, structures, and properties.
D
Because light microscopes can magnify specimens more than electron microscopes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that microbiology involves studying a wide variety of microorganisms, which differ greatly in size, structure, and complexity.
Step 2: Recognize that different types of microscopes use different principles of imaging, such as light microscopy using visible light and electron microscopy using electron beams, which affect resolution and magnification capabilities.
Step 3: Note that light microscopes are generally used for viewing living cells and larger structures, while electron microscopes provide much higher resolution to visualize ultrastructural details but typically require fixed, non-living specimens.
Step 4: Realize that no single microscope type can effectively visualize all microorganisms or their components due to these differences in size and structural complexity.
Step 5: Conclude that multiple types of microscopes are necessary in microbiology to accommodate the diverse range of specimen sizes and properties, allowing scientists to choose the most appropriate tool for their specific observation needs.
