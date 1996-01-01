Which part of the microscope is primarily responsible for focusing light onto the specimen?
A
Objective lens
B
Eyepiece
C
Stage
D
Condenser
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each microscope part listed: the objective lens magnifies the image of the specimen, the eyepiece further magnifies the image for viewing, and the stage holds the specimen slide in place.
Recall that focusing light onto the specimen is essential for illuminating it properly to see details clearly under the microscope.
Identify the component designed specifically to concentrate and direct light onto the specimen, which is the condenser.
Recognize that the condenser is located below the stage and contains lenses that focus the light source onto the specimen to enhance illumination and contrast.
Conclude that among the options given, the condenser is the part primarily responsible for focusing light onto the specimen.
