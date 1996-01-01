Which type of microscope is best suited for viewing the internal structures of thinly sectioned cells at very high magnification?
A
Dissecting (stereo) microscope
B
Scanning electron microscope
C
Transmission electron microscope
D
Compound light microscope
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each microscope type listed. A dissecting (stereo) microscope is used for viewing the surface of specimens at low magnification, providing a 3D view but not suitable for internal structures.
Step 2: Recognize that a scanning electron microscope (SEM) provides detailed images of the surface of specimens by scanning with electrons, but it does not show internal structures.
Step 3: Know that a compound light microscope uses visible light to magnify specimens and can view thin sections of cells, but its maximum magnification and resolution are limited compared to electron microscopes.
Step 4: Identify that a transmission electron microscope (TEM) passes electrons through very thinly sectioned specimens, allowing visualization of internal cellular structures at very high magnification and resolution.
Step 5: Conclude that because the question asks for viewing internal structures of thinly sectioned cells at very high magnification, the transmission electron microscope is the best suited among the options.
