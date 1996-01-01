Food handlers are prohibited from working in their operation if they have an illness caused by which of the following pathogens?
A
Bacillus cereus
B
Salmonella Typhi
C
Clostridium perfringens
D
Staphylococcus aureus
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about food handlers and the pathogens that prohibit them from working due to illness risk.
Step 2: Recognize that food handlers with certain infections can transmit pathogens to food, causing foodborne illness outbreaks.
Step 3: Identify that among the listed pathogens, Salmonella Typhi is the causative agent of typhoid fever, a serious systemic illness that can be transmitted by infected food handlers.
Step 4: Recall that food safety regulations typically prohibit food handlers diagnosed with typhoid fever (caused by Salmonella Typhi) from working to prevent contamination and spread.
Step 5: Contrast this with other pathogens listed (Bacillus cereus, Clostridium perfringens, Staphylococcus aureus), which cause foodborne illness but do not usually result in exclusion of food handlers unless active symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea are present.
