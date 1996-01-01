Which of the following is NOT a method of transmission for medically important protozoa?
A
Ingestion of contaminated water
B
Direct contact with infected individuals
C
Vector-borne transmission by insects
D
Airborne droplets
Step 1: Understand the common transmission routes for medically important protozoa. These typically include ingestion of contaminated water, direct contact with infected individuals, and vector-borne transmission by insects.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is a known transmission method for protozoa. For example, ingestion of contaminated water is common for protozoa like Giardia and Entamoeba.
Step 3: Recognize that vector-borne transmission by insects is a well-established route for protozoa such as Plasmodium (malaria) and Trypanosoma (sleeping sickness).
Step 4: Consider direct contact with infected individuals, which can occur in some protozoan infections through sexual contact or other close interactions.
Step 5: Identify that airborne droplets are not a recognized transmission route for protozoa, as protozoa generally require ingestion, direct contact, or vectors for transmission, unlike some bacteria or viruses.
