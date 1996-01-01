As liquid media used for the cultivation of microorganisms
B
As differential media that distinguish between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria
C
As selective media that inhibit the growth of all bacteria
D
As solid media containing agar for isolating colonies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of broth in microbiology: Broths are nutrient-rich liquid media used to grow microorganisms in a suspended, non-solid environment.
Recall the main types of culture media: liquid (broths), solid (agar plates), selective, and differential media, each serving different purposes in microbial cultivation and identification.
Identify that broths are not solid media, so they do not contain agar, which is used to solidify media for isolating colonies.
Recognize that broths are generally not selective or differential by themselves; selective media inhibit certain microbes, and differential media distinguish between types of microbes based on biochemical reactions.
Conclude that broths are best categorized as liquid media used for the cultivation of microorganisms, providing a suitable environment for microbial growth in a liquid state.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason