Which microorganism would most likely display a characteristic swarming growth pattern on an agar plate, as shown in the image below?
A
Escherichia coli
B
Candida albicans
C
Staphylococcus aureus
D
Proteus mirabilis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what swarming growth means: Swarming is a rapid and coordinated movement of bacterial populations across solid surfaces, resulting in a characteristic spreading pattern on agar plates.
Identify which microorganisms are known for swarming: Among common bacteria, Proteus species, especially Proteus mirabilis, are well-known for their swarming motility due to their flagella and ability to differentiate into elongated swarm cells.
Compare the options given: Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus typically do not show swarming behavior; Candida albicans is a fungus and does not exhibit bacterial swarming patterns.
Recall that Proteus mirabilis produces concentric rings or a spreading pattern on agar plates, which is a hallmark of swarming growth.
Conclude that the microorganism most likely to display the characteristic swarming growth pattern is Proteus mirabilis based on its motility and behavior on agar surfaces.
