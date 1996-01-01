Which of the following can be used to preserve bacterial cultures?
A
Freezing at -80 ^\circ C
B
Storing at room temperature in nutrient broth
C
Incubation at 37 ^\circ C
D
Exposure to ultraviolet light
1
Understand the goal: preserving bacterial cultures means maintaining their viability and preventing changes in their characteristics over time.
Evaluate each option based on how it affects bacterial survival and growth: storing at room temperature in nutrient broth and incubation at 37 ^\circ C both promote bacterial growth but do not effectively preserve cultures long-term.
Consider the effect of ultraviolet light exposure, which damages bacterial DNA and is used to kill or reduce bacteria, so it is not suitable for preservation.
Recognize that freezing at -80 ^\circ C slows down all metabolic processes and prevents bacterial growth, effectively preserving the cultures for extended periods.
Conclude that freezing at -80 ^\circ C is the best method among the options for preserving bacterial cultures.
