Which characteristic do viruses possess in common with living cells?
A
They contain genetic material such as DNA or RNA.
B
They can carry out metabolic processes independently.
C
They possess ribosomes for protein synthesis.
D
They reproduce by binary fission.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of living cells, such as containing genetic material (DNA or RNA), having ribosomes for protein synthesis, carrying out metabolic processes independently, and reproducing by binary fission.
Recall that viruses differ from living cells because they lack the machinery for independent metabolism and do not have ribosomes; they rely on host cells for these functions.
Understand that viruses do contain genetic material, either DNA or RNA, which is essential for their ability to replicate within host cells.
Recognize that viruses do not reproduce by binary fission; instead, they replicate by assembling new virus particles inside host cells.
Conclude that the characteristic viruses share with living cells is the presence of genetic material such as DNA or RNA.
