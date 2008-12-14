What is a benefit for a bacteriophage to be a temperate (lysogenic) virus?
A
It avoids the need for a host cell entirely by replicating independently in the environment.
B
It can integrate its genome into the host cell's DNA, allowing it to persist without killing the host immediately.
C
It can directly cause rapid lysis of the host cell, releasing new viral particles quickly.
D
It is able to infect only eukaryotic cells, increasing its host range.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between lytic and lysogenic cycles in bacteriophages. The lytic cycle involves immediate replication and destruction of the host cell, while the lysogenic cycle involves integration of the phage genome into the host DNA.
Recognize that a temperate bacteriophage is one that can undergo the lysogenic cycle, meaning it can insert its genetic material into the host's genome and remain dormant for a period.
Consider the advantage of integrating into the host genome: the phage genome is replicated along with the host's DNA during cell division, allowing the virus to persist without killing the host immediately.
Note that this integration allows the bacteriophage to avoid detection and destruction by the host's immune defenses, providing a survival advantage under certain conditions.
Conclude that the key benefit of being a temperate (lysogenic) virus is the ability to maintain a stable relationship with the host by integrating its genome, rather than causing immediate lysis and death of the host cell.
