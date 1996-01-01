Which term describes viruses that can convert their RNA genomes into DNA?
A
Prions
B
Retroviruses
C
Viroids
D
Bacteriophages
1
Understand the nature of the viral genome: Viruses can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material. Some viruses have RNA genomes that need to be converted into DNA to integrate into the host genome.
Recall the process of reverse transcription: Certain viruses carry an enzyme called reverse transcriptase, which allows them to convert their RNA genome into DNA after infecting a host cell.
Identify the term for viruses that perform reverse transcription: Viruses that convert RNA into DNA are known as retroviruses.
Differentiate from other terms: Prions are infectious proteins without nucleic acids, viroids are small infectious RNA molecules without a protein coat, and bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria but do not necessarily convert RNA to DNA.
Conclude that the correct term for viruses that convert RNA genomes into DNA is retroviruses.
