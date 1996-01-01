Which of the following is typically included in the inflammatory response during innate immunity?
A
Formation of memory cells
B
Activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes
C
Production of antibodies by B cells
D
Vasodilation and increased vascular permeability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the inflammatory response is a key part of innate immunity, which provides the body's first line of defense against pathogens in a non-specific manner.
Recall that innate immunity involves immediate responses such as physical barriers, phagocytic cells, and inflammatory processes, but does not involve adaptive immune features like memory cells or specific antibodies.
Identify that formation of memory cells, activation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes, and production of antibodies by B cells are components of adaptive immunity, not innate immunity.
Recognize that vasodilation and increased vascular permeability are hallmark features of the inflammatory response, allowing immune cells and molecules to access the site of infection or injury more effectively.
Conclude that the typical components of the inflammatory response during innate immunity include vasodilation and increased vascular permeability, which help contain and eliminate pathogens early on.
