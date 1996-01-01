Which of the following best describes immunocompetence in the context of innate immunity?
A
The ability of immune cells to recognize and respond to antigens
B
The activation of memory B cells after exposure to an antigen
C
The process by which antibodies are produced against specific pathogens
D
The destruction of pathogens by phagocytosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'immunocompetence' in the context of immunity. Immunocompetence refers to the ability of immune cells to recognize and respond effectively to antigens, which are molecules capable of triggering an immune response.
Step 2: Differentiate between innate and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense and involves non-specific responses, while adaptive immunity involves specific recognition and memory of antigens.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of innate immunity: (a) 'The ability of immune cells to recognize and respond to antigens' aligns with immunocompetence as it describes the functional capacity of immune cells; (b) 'Activation of memory B cells' is part of adaptive immunity, not innate; (c) 'Production of antibodies' is also an adaptive immune response; (d) 'Destruction of pathogens by phagocytosis' is a mechanism of innate immunity but describes an action, not the overall ability to recognize and respond.
Step 4: Conclude that immunocompetence in innate immunity best describes the ability of immune cells to recognize and respond to antigens, as this encompasses the functional readiness of innate immune cells to act upon encountering pathogens.
Step 5: Remember that immunocompetence is a broad term describing immune cell functionality, not a specific process like antibody production or memory cell activation.
