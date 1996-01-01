Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of innate immunity: (a) 'The ability of immune cells to recognize and respond to antigens' aligns with immunocompetence as it describes the functional capacity of immune cells; (b) 'Activation of memory B cells' is part of adaptive immunity, not innate; (c) 'Production of antibodies' is also an adaptive immune response; (d) 'Destruction of pathogens by phagocytosis' is a mechanism of innate immunity but describes an action, not the overall ability to recognize and respond.