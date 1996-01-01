Interferons, complement, lysozyme, and lactoferrin are all examples of which of the following?
A
Cell-mediated immune responses
B
Autoimmune disease markers
C
Adaptive immune system antibodies
D
Innate immune system components
1
Step 1: Understand the categories of immune system components. The immune system is broadly divided into innate (nonspecific) and adaptive (specific) immunity.
Step 2: Define the innate immune system components. These include physical barriers, chemical factors, and certain proteins that provide immediate defense against pathogens without prior exposure.
Step 3: Identify the roles of the given molecules: interferons are signaling proteins that interfere with viral replication; complement proteins help in opsonization and lysis of pathogens; lysozyme is an enzyme that breaks down bacterial cell walls; lactoferrin binds iron to inhibit bacterial growth.
Step 4: Recognize that all these molecules act quickly and nonspecifically, characteristics of the innate immune system rather than the adaptive immune system or cell-mediated responses.
Step 5: Conclude that interferons, complement, lysozyme, and lactoferrin are examples of innate immune system components.
