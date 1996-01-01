Which of the following behaviors is most likely to carry a risk of serious infection?
A
Washing hands before eating
B
Using sterile equipment for medical procedures
C
Properly refrigerating leftovers
D
Consuming undercooked poultry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of infection risk by analyzing common behaviors related to microbial exposure and contamination.
Step 2: Recognize that washing hands before eating, using sterile equipment for medical procedures, and properly refrigerating leftovers are all practices designed to reduce the risk of infection by minimizing microbial contamination or growth.
Step 3: Identify that consuming undercooked poultry is a behavior that can introduce harmful pathogens such as Salmonella or Campylobacter directly into the body, increasing the risk of serious infection.
Step 4: Recall that poultry can harbor bacteria that are killed only by proper cooking temperatures, so undercooking allows these pathogens to survive and cause illness.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, consuming undercooked poultry carries the highest risk of serious infection due to direct ingestion of viable pathogens.
