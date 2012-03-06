Which of the following clinical findings would a nurse most likely assess in a child with pneumococcal meningitis?
A
Generalized urticaria (hives)
B
Painless hematuria
C
Nuchal rigidity and photophobia
D
Productive cough with green sputum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the disease in question—pneumococcal meningitis is an infection of the meninges (the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord) caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae.
Step 2: Recall the common clinical signs and symptoms of meningitis, which typically include inflammation of the meninges leading to neurological symptoms such as headache, fever, neck stiffness (nuchal rigidity), and sensitivity to light (photophobia).
Step 3: Analyze each clinical finding option in the context of pneumococcal meningitis: generalized urticaria (hives) is an allergic skin reaction, painless hematuria relates to blood in urine without pain, and productive cough with green sputum is a respiratory symptom more typical of pneumonia or bronchitis.
Step 4: Recognize that nuchal rigidity (neck stiffness) and photophobia (light sensitivity) are hallmark signs of meningeal irritation and inflammation, which are characteristic of meningitis.
Step 5: Conclude that the nurse would most likely assess nuchal rigidity and photophobia in a child with pneumococcal meningitis, as these findings directly relate to the infection of the meninges.
