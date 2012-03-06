Which of the following best describes the purpose of using a disinfectant on your work surface in a microbiology laboratory?
A
To neutralize chemical spills
B
To promote the growth of beneficial bacteria
C
To reduce the number of microorganisms to a safe level
D
To sterilize the surface by killing all forms of microbial life
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a disinfectant: it is a chemical agent used to reduce the number of microorganisms on surfaces to a level considered safe, but it does not necessarily kill all microbial life.
Differentiate between disinfection and sterilization: sterilization is the process that kills all forms of microbial life, including spores, while disinfection reduces microbial numbers but may not eliminate all organisms.
Consider the purpose of using a disinfectant in a microbiology lab: it is primarily to reduce the risk of contamination and infection by lowering the microbial load on work surfaces.
Evaluate the options given: neutralizing chemical spills is a different safety procedure, and promoting growth of beneficial bacteria is not a goal in this context.
Conclude that the best description of the purpose of using a disinfectant is to reduce the number of microorganisms to a safe level, ensuring a safer working environment.
