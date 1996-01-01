Interaction with an antigen-presenting cell is required for T cell:
A
phagocytosis
B
complement fixation
C
activation
D
antibody production
Understand the role of T cells in the immune response: T cells are a type of lymphocyte that play a central role in cell-mediated immunity.
Recognize that antigen-presenting cells (APCs) such as dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells process and present antigens on their surface using MHC molecules.
Know that T cells require interaction with these antigen-MHC complexes on APCs to become activated; this interaction is crucial for initiating the T cell response.
Recall that phagocytosis is primarily performed by macrophages and neutrophils, not T cells, and complement fixation is part of the innate immune system, not directly related to T cell activation.
Understand that antibody production is mainly the function of B cells, which can be helped by activated T helper cells, but the direct interaction with APCs is specifically required for T cell activation.
