Which statement best describes the relationship between antigens and antibodies in adaptive immunity?
A
Antibodies specifically bind to antigens to help neutralize or eliminate them from the body.
B
Antigens destroy antibodies to prevent immune reactions.
C
Antigens are proteins produced by B cells in response to antibodies.
D
Antibodies are foreign substances that trigger an immune response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: Antigens are molecules or molecular structures, often on the surface of pathogens, that are recognized by the immune system as foreign.
Recognize that antibodies are proteins produced by B cells in the adaptive immune system that specifically bind to antigens.
Recall that the binding of antibodies to antigens helps neutralize the pathogen or marks it for elimination by other immune cells.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to these definitions and functions: antibodies bind antigens, antigens do not destroy antibodies, antigens are not produced by B cells, and antibodies are not foreign substances but part of the immune response.
Conclude that the statement 'Antibodies specifically bind to antigens to help neutralize or eliminate them from the body' correctly describes the relationship between antigens and antibodies in adaptive immunity.
