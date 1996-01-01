Which of the following best describes what specific (adaptive) immunity involves molecular recognition of?
A
antigens
B
cytokines
C
complement proteins
D
antibodies
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of specific (adaptive) immunity. It is the part of the immune system that adapts to recognize and remember specific pathogens for a stronger response upon re-exposure.
Step 2: Recall that molecular recognition in adaptive immunity involves identifying unique molecules that are foreign to the body, which are called antigens.
Step 3: Differentiate between the options: cytokines are signaling molecules, complement proteins are part of innate immunity, and antibodies are produced as a response to antigens but are not what the immune system initially recognizes.
Step 4: Recognize that adaptive immunity specifically involves the recognition of antigens by receptors on B cells and T cells, which triggers the immune response.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of what specific (adaptive) immunity involves molecular recognition of is antigens.
