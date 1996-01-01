Which of the following organisms is an exception to the typical definition of a microbe?
A
Influenza virus
B
Staphylococcus aureus
C
Mushroom
D
Escherichia coli
1
Step 1: Understand the typical definition of a microbe. Microbes are generally microscopic organisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi (like yeasts and molds), and protozoa, which are usually too small to be seen with the naked eye.
Step 2: Analyze each organism listed: Influenza virus, Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Mushroom. Consider their size and visibility to the naked eye.
Step 3: Recognize that Influenza virus, Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli are all microscopic organisms, fitting the definition of microbes.
Step 4: Note that a mushroom is a macroscopic fungus, meaning it is visible without a microscope and therefore does not fit the typical definition of a microbe.
Step 5: Conclude that the mushroom is the exception among the options because it is not microscopic, unlike the other listed organisms.
