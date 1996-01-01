Which of the following is true of tuberculosis (TB)?
A
It is most commonly acquired through contaminated food.
B
It cannot be transmitted from person to person.
C
It is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
D
It is primarily a viral infection.
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of tuberculosis (TB) by identifying its causative agent. TB is an infectious disease, so determine whether it is caused by a bacterium, virus, or other pathogen.
Step 2: Review the modes of transmission for TB. Consider whether TB is spread through contaminated food, person-to-person contact, or other means such as airborne droplets.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: (a) TB acquired through contaminated food, (b) TB cannot be transmitted person to person, (c) TB caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and (d) TB is a viral infection.
Step 4: Recall that Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a bacterium known to cause TB, and that TB is primarily transmitted via airborne droplets from an infected person, not through food or non-transmissible means.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, distinguishing it from viral infections and incorrect transmission routes.
