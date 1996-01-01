Which of the following statements is NOT true for Pelagibacter?
A
It has a very small genome compared to most bacteria.
B
It is a Gram-positive bacterium.
C
It is one of the most abundant microorganisms in the ocean.
D
It plays a significant role in the global carbon cycle.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Pelagibacter. Pelagibacter is known as one of the most abundant marine bacteria and has a very small genome compared to most bacteria.
Step 2: Recall the Gram stain classification. Pelagibacter is classified as a Gram-negative bacterium, meaning it does not retain the crystal violet stain used in Gram staining and instead appears pink/red after counterstaining.
Step 3: Analyze each statement in the problem: (a) It has a very small genome compared to most bacteria — this is true. (b) It is a Gram-positive bacterium — this is likely false because Pelagibacter is Gram-negative. (c) It is one of the most abundant microorganisms in the ocean — this is true. (d) It plays a significant role in the global carbon cycle — this is true.
Step 4: Identify the statement that is NOT true. Since Pelagibacter is Gram-negative, the statement claiming it is Gram-positive is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the problem is the statement 'It is a Gram-positive bacterium' because it contradicts the known microbiological classification of Pelagibacter.
