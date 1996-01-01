In microbiology, what is the term for the specific sequence of events that must occur for an infection to take place?
A
Koch's postulates
B
Chain of infection
C
Pathogenicity island
D
Antigenic shift
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the term describing the specific sequence of events necessary for an infection to occur.
Recall that 'Koch's postulates' are criteria used to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease, not the sequence of infection events.
Recognize that 'Pathogenicity island' refers to a segment of DNA in a pathogen that contains genes for virulence factors, not the infection process itself.
Know that 'Antigenic shift' is a genetic change in pathogens, especially viruses, leading to new strains, unrelated to the infection sequence.
Identify that the 'Chain of infection' is the correct term describing the sequence of events (such as pathogen, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, portal of entry, and susceptible host) that must occur for an infection to take place.
