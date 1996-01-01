Which of the following scientists is considered the 'father of microbiology' due to his pioneering work with microscopes and the discovery of microorganisms?
A
Joseph Lister
B
Antonie van Leeuwenhoek
C
Louis Pasteur
D
Robert Koch
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the scientist known as the 'father of microbiology' because of pioneering work with microscopes and discovering microorganisms.
Recall the contributions of each scientist listed: Joseph Lister is known for antiseptic surgery, Louis Pasteur for pasteurization and germ theory, Robert Koch for identifying specific pathogens, and Antonie van Leeuwenhoek for developing early microscopes and first observing microorganisms.
Identify that the key clue is the discovery of microorganisms using microscopes, which points to the earliest work in microbiology.
Recognize that Antonie van Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe and describe microorganisms, making him the foundational figure in microbiology.
Conclude that Antonie van Leeuwenhoek is considered the 'father of microbiology' due to his pioneering microscope work and discovery of microorganisms.
