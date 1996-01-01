Which of the following is the most effective way to prevent bacteria from growing on temperature control for safety (TCS) foods?
A
Keep TCS foods at temperatures below 5^ext{o}C or above 60^ext{o}C
B
Store TCS foods at room temperature
C
Leave TCS foods uncovered
D
Add salt to all TCS foods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods are those that require specific temperature ranges to prevent bacterial growth and ensure food safety.
Recall that bacteria grow most rapidly between 5\^\{\text{o}\}C and 60\^\{\text{o}\}C, which is known as the 'danger zone' for food safety.
Recognize that to prevent bacterial growth, TCS foods should be kept either below 5\^\{\text{o}\}C (refrigeration temperature) or above 60\^\{\text{o}\}C (hot holding temperature).
Evaluate the other options: storing at room temperature allows bacteria to grow; leaving foods uncovered can lead to contamination; adding salt may inhibit some bacteria but is not a reliable method for all TCS foods.
Conclude that maintaining TCS foods outside the danger zone temperature range is the most effective way to prevent bacterial growth.
