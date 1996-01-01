Which type of organisms are primarily responsible for breaking down chemical wastes in a wastewater treatment plant?
A
Bacteria
B
Viruses
C
Protozoa
D
Algae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of different microorganisms in wastewater treatment plants. These plants rely on biological processes to break down organic and chemical wastes.
Recognize that bacteria are the primary decomposers in these systems. They metabolize organic matter and chemical wastes, converting them into simpler substances.
Consider the roles of other organisms: viruses typically infect cells and do not break down waste; protozoa mainly consume bacteria and help control bacterial populations; algae can contribute to oxygen production but are not the main decomposers.
Focus on the metabolic capabilities of bacteria, which include aerobic and anaerobic respiration, allowing them to degrade a wide range of chemical compounds in wastewater.
Conclude that bacteria are the main organisms responsible for breaking down chemical wastes in wastewater treatment plants due to their enzymatic diversity and abundance.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason