Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the spread of an infectious disease: 'encounter' (when the pathogen meets the host), 'entry' (pathogen enters the host), 'spread' (pathogen moves within the host), 'multiplication' (pathogen reproduces), 'damage' (harm caused to host tissues), and 'outcome' (result of the infection).
Step 2: Recognize that the process begins with the pathogen encountering the host, which is the initial contact necessary for infection to occur.
Step 3: After encounter, the pathogen must enter the host through a suitable portal of entry to establish infection.
Step 4: Once inside, the pathogen spreads to appropriate tissues or sites within the host to establish itself and then multiplies to increase its numbers.
Step 5: The multiplication of the pathogen leads to damage to host cells or tissues, which then determines the outcome of the infection, such as recovery, chronic infection, or death.
