Which of the following is the primary cause of meat spoilage?
A
Bacterial growth
B
Freezer burn
C
Dehydration
D
Enzymatic browning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that meat spoilage primarily results from biological and chemical changes that affect its safety, odor, texture, and appearance.
Recognize that bacterial growth on meat leads to the production of metabolites such as acids, gases, and enzymes that cause unpleasant odors, slime formation, and discoloration.
Consider other options: freezer burn is a physical change due to dehydration from freezing, dehydration itself removes moisture but does not cause spoilage, and enzymatic browning is a chemical reaction mostly relevant to fruits and vegetables, not meat.
Conclude that among the options, bacterial growth is the main biological factor responsible for the deterioration and spoilage of meat.
Therefore, identify bacterial growth as the primary cause of meat spoilage because it directly affects the meat's quality and safety through microbial activity.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason