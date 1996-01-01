Which of the following microbial forms has the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls?
A
Fungal spores
B
Enveloped viruses
C
Bacterial endospores
D
Vegetative bacterial cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that microbial resistance to physical and chemical controls varies widely depending on the structure and physiology of the microbial form.
Recall that bacterial endospores are specialized, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria that have a tough outer coating, making them highly resistant to heat, desiccation, chemicals, and radiation.
Compare the resistance levels of the options: fungal spores have moderate resistance, enveloped viruses are generally more sensitive due to their lipid envelope, and vegetative bacterial cells are less resistant than spores.
Recognize that bacterial endospores are known to be the most resistant microbial form among the options listed because of their unique protective layers and metabolic inactivity.
Conclude that bacterial endospores have the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls based on their structural adaptations and survival mechanisms.
