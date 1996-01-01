Which of the following enzymes are expressed by some strains of Staphylococcus aureus?
Urease
Coagulase
Oxidase
Catalase
Step 1: Understand the role of each enzyme listed in the problem and their association with bacterial species. This helps in identifying which enzymes are characteristic of Staphylococcus aureus.
Step 2: Recall that coagulase is an enzyme that some strains of Staphylococcus aureus produce. It causes blood plasma to clot by converting fibrinogen to fibrin, which is a key virulence factor.
Step 3: Recognize that catalase is also produced by Staphylococcus aureus, but it is not unique to it; many other bacteria produce catalase to break down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.
Step 4: Note that urease and oxidase are enzymes produced by other bacteria but are generally not associated with Staphylococcus aureus. Urease breaks down urea, and oxidase is involved in electron transport chains in certain bacteria.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, coagulase is the enzyme specifically expressed by some strains of Staphylococcus aureus, making it a useful diagnostic marker to differentiate it from other staphylococci.
