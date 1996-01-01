Which of the following methods of action would be considered bacteriostatic?
A
Disrupting the bacterial cell wall
B
Causing lysis of the bacterial cell membrane
C
Inducing DNA fragmentation in bacteria
D
Inhibiting protein synthesis in bacteria
1
Understand the difference between bactericidal and bacteriostatic actions: bactericidal agents kill bacteria, while bacteriostatic agents inhibit bacterial growth without killing them immediately.
Analyze each method of action: disrupting the bacterial cell wall and causing lysis of the bacterial cell membrane both lead to bacterial death, so these are bactericidal effects.
Consider DNA fragmentation: inducing DNA fragmentation damages the genetic material, leading to bacterial death, which is also bactericidal.
Examine inhibiting protein synthesis: this prevents bacteria from producing essential proteins needed for growth and reproduction, thereby halting their growth without directly killing them, which is characteristic of bacteriostatic agents.
Conclude that the method which inhibits protein synthesis is bacteriostatic because it stops bacterial growth rather than causing immediate death.
