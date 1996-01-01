Fungal spores differ from bacterial endospores in that ________.
A
fungal spores are more resistant to heat and chemicals than bacterial endospores
B
bacterial endospores are produced by mitosis, while fungal spores are produced by binary fission
C
fungal spores contain dipicolinic acid, whereas bacterial endospores do not
D
fungal spores are primarily reproductive structures, while bacterial endospores are survival structures
1
Understand the fundamental difference between fungal spores and bacterial endospores: fungal spores mainly function in reproduction, while bacterial endospores serve as survival structures under harsh conditions.
Recall that bacterial endospores are highly resistant to heat, chemicals, and radiation due to their unique structure and components like dipicolinic acid, which fungal spores lack.
Recognize that fungal spores are produced through processes like mitosis or meiosis and are designed to disperse and propagate the fungus, not primarily to survive extreme conditions.
Note that bacterial endospores are not produced by binary fission; instead, they form inside the bacterial cell through a complex sporulation process.
Conclude that the key distinction lies in their biological roles: fungal spores are reproductive units, whereas bacterial endospores are specialized for survival.
