The main functions of the bacterial cell wall include all of the following except:
A
protecting against osmotic lysis
B
providing structural support and shape
C
regulating the passage of nutrients and wastes
D
serving as a site for some antibiotic action
Step 1: Understand the primary functions of the bacterial cell wall. The bacterial cell wall mainly provides structural support, maintains the shape of the cell, and protects the cell from osmotic lysis (bursting due to water intake).
Step 2: Recognize that the bacterial cell wall is a rigid layer composed mainly of peptidoglycan, which is responsible for its strength and shape-maintaining properties.
Step 3: Identify that the regulation of nutrient and waste passage is primarily a function of the bacterial cell membrane, not the cell wall. The cell wall is porous and does not control what enters or leaves the cell.
Step 4: Note that the bacterial cell wall can serve as a target for certain antibiotics (e.g., penicillin) that interfere with peptidoglycan synthesis, leading to cell death.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'regulating the passage of nutrients and wastes' is not a function of the bacterial cell wall, making it the correct answer to the question.
