Which of the following is the most effective method for sterilizing surgical instruments according to infection control principles discussed in Chapter 5?
A
Exposure to ultraviolet light
B
Washing with soap and water
C
Soaking in alcohol
D
Autoclaving with steam under pressure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: sterilization means the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life, including spores, which is critical for surgical instruments to prevent infections.
Evaluate each method's effectiveness: Washing with soap and water removes dirt and some microbes but does not sterilize; soaking in alcohol disinfects but does not reliably kill spores; exposure to ultraviolet light can reduce surface microbes but has limited penetration and is not fully reliable for sterilization.
Recall the principle of autoclaving: it uses steam under pressure to achieve temperatures above 100°C, typically around 121°C, which effectively kills all microorganisms including resistant spores.
Recognize that autoclaving is the standard method recommended in infection control guidelines for sterilizing surgical instruments due to its proven efficacy and reliability.
Conclude that among the options, autoclaving with steam under pressure is the most effective sterilization method according to infection control principles.
