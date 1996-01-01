Salmonella enteritidis is mainly associated with which of the following food items?
A
Raw eggs
B
Cooked rice
C
Leafy green vegetables
D
Unpasteurized milk
1
Understand the nature of Salmonella enteritidis: It is a type of bacteria commonly associated with foodborne illness, particularly linked to certain food items that can harbor the bacteria if not properly handled or cooked.
Recall common sources of Salmonella enteritidis contamination: This bacterium is often found in animal products, especially those that can be contaminated with fecal matter during production or processing.
Evaluate each food option in the context of Salmonella enteritidis contamination: Raw eggs are a well-known source because the bacteria can be present inside the eggshell if hens are infected.
Consider why other options are less likely: Cooked rice, leafy green vegetables, and unpasteurized milk can be associated with other pathogens or bacteria, but Salmonella enteritidis is most characteristically linked to raw eggs.
Conclude that the food item mainly associated with Salmonella enteritidis is raw eggs, due to the bacteria's ability to infect eggs internally and the risk posed when eggs are consumed raw or undercooked.
