Which term describes the minimum number of microbes required to establish an infection in a host?
A
Incubation period
B
Virulence factor
C
Pathogenicity
D
Infectious dose
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for the term that defines the minimum number of microbes needed to start an infection in a host.
Review the given options and their meanings: 'Incubation period' refers to the time between exposure and symptom onset; 'Virulence factor' refers to molecules produced by pathogens that contribute to their ability to cause disease; 'Pathogenicity' is the ability of an organism to cause disease.
Recognize that the term describing the minimum number of microbes required to establish infection is related to the quantity of infectious agents needed to overcome host defenses.
Recall that 'Infectious dose' is the term used to describe this minimum number of microbes necessary to initiate infection.
Conclude that the correct term for the minimum number of microbes required to establish infection in a host is 'Infectious dose'.
